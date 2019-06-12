5 admitted to hospital after consuming 'tea' in Kunzer

June 12, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Five persons, including three members of a family, were hospitalised after they consumed ‘poisonous’ tea in Kunzer area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

A police official said that an 80-year-old woman inadvertently used some poisonous substance while she was preparing tea for her husband, son and two neighbours.

He said that all the five persons, including the woman fell ill soon after consuming the tea.

“All the five were shifted to sub-district hospital Magam where from they were referred to JVC Bemina for specialised treatment,” he said.

Those hospitalized were identified as Abdul Gani Sofi, his wife Saja and their son Farooq Ahmad Sofi, Ghulam Qadir Waza son of Ghulam Mohd Waza and Ghulam Mohammad Wani, all residents of Itkoo Dobiwan.

Police said that all the five are stable.

