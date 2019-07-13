5 absentee employees suspended in Rajouri: Admin

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District administration Rajouri placed five employees under suspension for unauthorized absence from duty.

As per an official, a team of officers of District administration inspected 11 offices of various Departments located at District Headquarter and found these employees absent from duty without taking leave.

The government offices inspected by the team are Animal Husbandry Department, Sales Tax office, Geology and mining office, Excise and Taxation office, IWMP office, Child Development Project Office, General Provident office, District Forest office (Social Forestry), Cooperatives office, Fisheries Office and Pollution Control Board office.