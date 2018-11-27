4th Constitution Day observed: Chief Secretary reads out Preamble to Constitution

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 26:
Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam along with Administrative Secretaries and officers on Monday read out the ‘Preamble’ of the Constitution of India at the Civil Secretariat here to mark the anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949.
According to an official, as part of the 125th birth Anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar celebrations, ‘Constitution Day’ was celebrated on 26th November, 2015, for the first time.
Since then, 26th November, is being celebrated as ‘Constitution Day’ every year. Dr Ambedkar played a seminal role in the framing of the Indian Constitution as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of Constituent Assembly, the official added.
Addressing officers on the occasion, Chief Secretary exhorted them to continue to promote the wellbeing of the citizens of the state and take the fruits of socio-economic developments and tenants of economic empowerment as enshrined in the constitution to all sections of the society.
Meanwhile, Chief Secretary, also chaired a high-level meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Monday to finalize the model for State Tableau to be displayed at the upcoming Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.
Principal Secretary, Home, R K Goyal, Principal Secretary, Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Transport, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring, Rohit Kansal, Commissioner Secretary Culture, Mohammad Saleem Shishgar, Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, Aziz Hajini, and other concerned officials were present at the meeting.
JKAACL presented in the meeting the proposed model for the tableau designed by renowned Kashmiri artist Vir Munshi.
Threadbare discussions were held on various contours of the proposed design and Chief Secretary suggested some changes to be made to highlight the State’s unique composite culture, the official added.
Other participants at the meeting also put forth their suggestions on how to further improve the model, the official added.