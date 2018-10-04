4th Asian Pencak Silat Championship concludes

Sarmad Hafeez distributes medals among winners
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR OCTOBER 03:
Secretary Youth Services & Sports and Information, Sarmad Hafeez today distributed medals among the winners of 4thAsian Pencak Silat Championship-2018 at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Stadium, Srinagar.
The championship was organized for the first time ever in J&K by Indian Pencak Silat Federation in collaboration with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India, Sports Authority of India and J&K State Sports Council.
Around 250 players and officials from 10 countries including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei, Bangladesh, Nepal, Philippines and India participated in the 3-Day event from 30th September to 3rd October. The players participated in 24 events out of which 18 were fight competition and 6 artistic or shadow fight competitions.
In the championship, Vietnam emerged at the top by bagged 22 medals that included 12 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze. Singapore came second by winning 7 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze medals taking their medals tally to 22. Indonesia with its 17 medals secured the third position in the competition.
Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary congratulated the winners and urged the participants to work hard to make their mark in the sports world. He said that sports is not only about winning medals, but participating is also important. Highlighting the importance of sports in an individual’s life, the Secretary said that Sports helps to maintain much-needed discipline in day to day life.
He urged the organizers to hold similar kind of events in future also, adding events like these provide an opportunity to the players to exhibit their talent and get their names registered into the annals of history. He added that the events also help in promoting the State at national as well as at international level.
On the occasion, Secretary Sports Council, Dr Naseem Javaid Choudhary, Director Tourism, Tassaduq Jeelani, Secretary General International Pencak Silat Federation, Teddy Suratmadji, Marican President Asian Pencak Silat Federation Sheik AlauddinYacoob, Secretary General Indian Pencak Silat Federation Megat, Mufti Hamid Yasin, Dr Rafiq Ul Islam, President Malaysia Pencak Silat Federation, President Bangladesh Pencak Silat and other dignitaries were present at the concluding ceremony of the Championship.