4TH ANNUAL KIDS SPORTS MEET CONCLUDES

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

4TH Annual Kids Sports Meet concluded here at Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute on Thursday.

The two day event featured around more than 400 young athletes from LKG to class 1st from 16 government and private Institutes of the city.

In the meet events like simple race, sack race, lemon spoon race, relay race and tug of war were held for both boys and girls.

Manager Gindun Stadium (J&K State Sports Council) Sheikh Tulal Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion while as Chairman Kashmir Harvard, Principal Kashmir Harvard Irfana, Vice President Hussaini Sports Club Vilayat Hussain, Secretary of the Club Ahsan Ali and Treasurer Zahid Hussain and other members of JKHSC were also present on the occasion.

Sheikh Tulal hailed the organizers for the event.

He said, “I think this is the only type of event organized in entire Valley where in focus is on kids. I applaud organizers for this kind of initiative that began from few years and has become popular among the Institutes that can be summed from the number of participation. To infuse love towards sports among students, we need to organize such type of events as it will prepare them for different sports disciplines from very early age.”

Secretary J&K Hussaini Sports Club Ahsan Ali Beigh, presented vote of thanks and they are also organizing hiking for girls under mass hiking programme next month

The event was organized by J&K Hussaini Sports Club in collaboration with Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute.