498 candidates selected for free coaching in private tuition centres: DSEK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 20:
Director School Education Kashmir Dr G N Itoo Thursday accorded sanction to the selection of 498 students in the private Coaching/Tuition Centres under 10% reserved departmental quota for the session 2018-2019.
In an official hand out issued here, the authorities of private coaching /Tuition centres have been asked to verify the credentials of each selected candidate, while as the selected candidates have been asked to approach the Directorate within 10-days if they face any difficulty in getting the admission.
The admissions will help the students from weaker sections of the society to excel in their studies.