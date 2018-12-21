About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

498 candidates selected for free coaching in private tuition centres: DSEK

Published at December 21, 2018 12:23 AM 0Comment(s)900views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 20:

Director School Education Kashmir Dr G N Itoo Thursday accorded sanction to the selection of 498 students in the private Coaching/Tuition Centres under 10% reserved departmental quota for the session 2018-2019.
In an official hand out issued here, the authorities of private coaching /Tuition centres have been asked to verify the credentials of each selected candidate, while as the selected candidates have been asked to approach the Directorate within 10-days if they face any difficulty in getting the admission.
The admissions will help the students from weaker sections of the society to excel in their studies.

 

 

