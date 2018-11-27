4,72,160 electors to vote for Sarpanch halqas, 3,32,502 for Panch wards: CEO

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 26:
Polling for phase-IV of panchayat polls would be held on Tuesday at 2618 polling stations across the state including 639 in Kashmir division and 1979 in Jammu division.
The timing for polling is from 8 am to 2 pm.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra, 777 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive in Phase-IV including 571 in Kashmir division and 206 in Jammu division.
He said 5470 candidates are in fray for 339 Sarpanch and 1749 Panch seats in Phase-IV, while 99 Sarpanchs and 969 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this Phase.
Kabra said in areas going to polls in Phase-IV, electorate of 472160 would be voting for Sarpanch constituencies while 332502 will be voting for Panch constituencies.
“Photo Voter Slips have been distributed among the voters to inform them of their polling station,” he said.
Kabra said the orders have been passed in various complaint cases as well as directions of the courts and wherever necessary Notifications reappointing the election schedules have been issued.
“All such orders/notifications are available at website of CEO J&K,” he said.
He said senior officers have been appointed as General Observers to oversee the smooth, fair and orderly conduct of panchayat elections.
Besides, the Expenditure Observers are keeping a watch on the expenditure by the candidates. In addition, for the poll day, Micro Observers have been placed in polling stations, particularly those considered hypersensitive. Besides, the Zonal and Sector Magistrates too have been deployed.
CEO said Control Rooms have been established in all the districts across the State to respond promptly to any complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct as also to disseminate information to the public. Security arrangements have been made including deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
He said the government has declared holiday on the day of poll in the panchayat areas going to polls so as to enable the voters to cast their vote. He said special casual leave shall also be granted to the employees who have to go to other areas to exercise their right to franchise. As per standing guidelines, the Central Government offices shall not be closed but the employees who are electors of the poll going wards and desire to exercise their franchise shall be offered reasonable facility to do so.
The CEO appealed the voters to come forward and exercise their right to franchise in order to choose their local self-government to address their local needs.