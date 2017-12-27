47-year militant had jumped parole

JeM commander had kept forces on tenterhooks
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Dec 26:
A three-foot tall local militant, who according to sources had become a “headache for forces in Kashmir”, played a key role in strengthening the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant outfit in Valley.
Hailing from Tral area of southern Kashmir, Noor Muhammad Tantray, 47, was a JeM’s main local hand in Kashmir and, according to sources, he played a key role in “coordinating and organizing attacks on forces at different places.”
Tantary was killed in an encounter between Police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Samboora area in Awantipora Tuesday.
“There was a specific intelligence input about Tantary’s presence in the village. A cluster of houses was cordoned off by forces which triggered a fierce gun battle in which he was killed,” said a police spokesperson.
Earlier Tantary was arrested in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar on August 31, 2003, for his alleged links with JeM commander Ghazi Baba, 2001 parliament attack mastermind. In 2011, he was sentenced to life imprisonment by prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) court in Delhi and was later shifted from Tihar Jail to Central Jail Srinagar. Tantary was released in 2015 from Central jail Srinagar, He jumped the parole and joined militancy instead.
According to police officials on parole Tantary remained in Tral and became an over ground worker of JeM in the belt. In July 2017, after the Aripal encounter where three JeM militants were killed, he went underground and soon became the key man of JeM in Valley particularly in South Kashmir.
“He was one of the chief architects of attack on the Border Security Force (BSF) camp near Srinagar Airport this year. He was heading the Jaish in Kashmir. Besides he was wanted in a number of militancy-related offences in South and Central Kashmir.”
In the first half of 2017 JeM’ carried out audacious attacks on forces installations in Kashmir including one on district police lines (DPL) Pulwama and BSF camp in Humhama.
On 3 October at least three fidayeen JeM militants stormed into the BSF’s 182 battalion camp in Humhama and in the attack one Assistant Sub Inspector was killed. Three forces personnel were injured in the fierce gunfight. On 27 August JeM militants sneaked into highly fortified DPL Pulwama leading to an encounter in which three fidayeen, who were said to be part of JeM’s Afzal Guru squad were killed.
Sources in a security establishment said that Tantary commanded JeM in South Kashmir and was responsible for outfit’s resurgence in the Valley. “He was definitely an important man since he was recruiting and managing the JeM cadres,” they said.
A senior police officer said that JeM has met with set-backs this year after killing of its commanders and only five militant commanders, three top among them, were left in south Kashmir. Sources said that Tantary was a close confidante of Mufti Waqas, a Pakistani militant who infiltrated around mid-2017. “Waqas probably would take charge and organise JeM but it is not easy without local support,” they said.
Inspector General of Police Kashmir Munir Ahmad Khan told Rising Kashmir that Tantray had raised to the position of operational commander of JeM after the killing of Khalid its commander alias Shahid Showkat.
“He was operational commander of JeM in Kashmir after Khalid’s killing. Tantary was a mastermind of major attacks and JeM’s “cadre recruiter in Valley.” He said that there are still 12 to 14 JeM militants, few among them locals, active in Kashmir.
“His killing was important as he was recruiting cadre for outfit,” Khan said.
This year up to December 14 over 203 militants and 75 force personnel were killed in over 337 militancy-related incidents in J&K. Some 40 civilians were also killed and 321 people injured.
Despite, killing a record high militant king in last seven years, the number of militants has not come down in Valley. A recent media report revealed that 117 local youth have joined militant ranks this year, which is highest in last seven years.
