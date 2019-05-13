47 forces personnel, 7 protesters injured in clashes in Baramulla

May 13, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Jammu and Kashmir police Monday said that at least 47 forces personnel including an assistant commandant of SSB was injured after protesters hurled stones on government forces at various locations along Srinagar-Baramulla highway.



Seven protesters were also injured during the clashes, they said.



A police spokesman said that ‘miscreants’ staged protests and pelted stones on the government forces deployed on the highway at Mirgund, Chainabal, Harthrath, Singhpora, Jheel bridge, Kripalpora Payeen, and Hanjiwera, areas of district Baramulla.



“47 security forces personnel including 01 Assistant Commandant of SSB 2nd Bn were injured in the clashes,” he said.



He said that utmost restraint was maintained by the forces on ground, however about 7 'miscreants' were also injured in the clashes.



“All the injured miscreants are stable,” the police spokesman added.



Eyewitnesses said that massive protests erupted in Chenbal, Hanjiwera, Mirgund, Hygam, Choora, Delina and Sopore areas of district Baramulla with youth clashing with the security forces over the rape of three-year-old girl in Sumbal area of Bandipora last week.