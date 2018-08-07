About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

4.69 lakh children targeted for Measles- Rubella vaccination prog

Published at August 07, 2018 01:30 AM 0Comment(s)60views


Srinagar, August 06:

 As many as, 4, 69,300 children of age of 9 months to 15 years are targeted to be covered under Measles- Rubella vaccination programme starting from Ist September 2018.
The awareness campaign is full swing in the district and Joint team of district Task Force, Health Department. WHO and UNICEF are educating/ awareness people about Measles- Rubella.
Giving details, Chief Medical officer Srinagar Dr Talat Jabeen said that the Joint teams are visiting Schools, Anganwadi Centers etc awareness programme have been arranged in all zones and block of the district to sensitize people regarding vaccination programme.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top