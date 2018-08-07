4.69 lakh children targeted for Measles- Rubella vaccination prog

Srinagar, August 06:
As many as, 4, 69,300 children of age of 9 months to 15 years are targeted to be covered under Measles- Rubella vaccination programme starting from Ist September 2018.
The awareness campaign is full swing in the district and Joint team of district Task Force, Health Department. WHO and UNICEF are educating/ awareness people about Measles- Rubella.
Giving details, Chief Medical officer Srinagar Dr Talat Jabeen said that the Joint teams are visiting Schools, Anganwadi Centers etc awareness programme have been arranged in all zones and block of the district to sensitize people regarding vaccination programme.