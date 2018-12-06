4661 aspirants appear in screening test across Kashmir

Srinagar, December 05:
Around 4661 aspirants appeared in the screening test for government-run free Super-50 Coaching for Civil Services (KAS/IAS) and Professional Courses(NEET/JEE etc) at various centres across the Kashmir valley today. The coaching is being organized by the Department of School Education.
Out of total aspirants who appeared in the test, 3335 appeared for NEET/JEE and 1326 for civil services at the designated centres established at all district headquarters.
Director, School Education, Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo inspected the screening test centres at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh, Srinagar. While interacting with the aspirants and taking stock of the arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of screening test, students expressed their satisfaction over the facilities provided to them to write their exams in a fair and convenient atmosphere.
Director was accompanied by the Joint Director, Central, Aabid Hussain during the inspection.
Similar arrangements were put in place in all test centresat the district headquarters for the aspirants.
The results of the test will be declared shortly and classes are likely to start from 10 December 2018.
Department of School Education has been providing free coaching under Super-50 initiative to meritorious students since 2015. However, since last two years, the facility has been extended to all districts.
The Department has this year established a centrefor free coaching for Civil Service aspirants at Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh, with highly trained and professional faculty.
Pertinently, last year, 239 students qualified NEET/JEE and got admission in various prestigious academic institutions of the country and the student who topped the NEET from Jammu and Kashmir division was a government school product.
It is also pertinent to mention that the free coaching is financially supported by the MHRD through SAMAGRA Shiksha. However, Avanti Learning Centre is quite generous to provide expert and academic support with inputs of curriculum and content free of cost for which DSEK has extended its gratitude to the centre.