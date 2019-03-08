46-day Amarnath yatra to begin from July 1

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman of the Amarnath shrine board, Governor Satya Pal Malik presided over the 36th meeting of the board at Raj Bhavan in Jammu on Thursday.

Those present at the meeting included BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary and Members of the Board including Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj; D C Raina; Bhajan Sopori; Anita Billawaria; Sudershan Kumar; C M Seth; Tripta Dhawan and Vishwamurti Shastri. K K Sharma, Consultant Yatri Welfare, Amarnath shrine board also participated in the meeting as a special invitee.

Umang Narula, Chief Executive Officer; Anup Kumar Soni, Additional Chief Executive Officer; and other senior officers of the shrine board also attended the meeting.

Regarding the duration and date of commencement of Yatra 2019, based on the approach set out by the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Committee, which had been set up to advise the board regarding the duration and schedule of future Yatras, the board, keeping in view the foremost concern of the safety and security of the pilgrims, decided that a 46-day yatra would commence on July 1, 2019, an auspicious day of Masik Shivratri as per Hindu calendar and conclude on Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan) on August 15, 2019.

The board deliberated at length on the number of yatris who would be allowed to register, date-wise and route-wise, for this year’s yatra.

Considering the carrying capacity of the existing tracks and other available infrastructure in the yatra area, the board decided that 7500 yatris, per day per each of the two routes, excluding yatris who would travel by helicopters, would be allowed to secure advance registration for the yatra.

The board noted the steps taken by the CEO for the registration of yatris through 440 designated branches of Punjab National Bank, Jammu Kashmir Bank and YES Bank, located in 32 states and Union territories, and directed him to take all required steps to commence advance registration of pilgrims with effect from April 1, 2019.

The board approved proposal for online registration of limited number of intending yatris per day on pilot basis which would be in addition to the existing modes of registration.

The board directed wide publicity be given through the electronic and print media, informing the intending yatris to timely secure the prescribed Compulsory Health Certificates issued by the doctors and hospitals nominated by the State or union territories in which they reside and only thereafter proceed to seek advance registration from the nearest located designated bank which would issue the pilgrim a yatra permit which shall be valid for the specified date and route.

The board also advised the CEO to appeal to all the potential yatris to consult their doctors before embarking on the pilgrimage. The CEO should also widely publicize that no person below the age of 13 years and above the age of 75 years should be permitted to undertake the pilgrimage.

The board directed the CEO to take timely steps for ensuring uninterrupted telecom connectivity in the yatra area during yatra 2019. Appreciating the important services rendered by the langar organizations, the board looked to their continued support during yatra 2018.

The board directed the CEO to caution all potential yatris to particularly take into account the difficult climate and terrain in the high altitude region of the yatra and prepare themselves fully before embarking on the pilgrimage.

The board also requested the intending pilgrims to make themselves physically fit for the arduous yatra by taking regular walk and exercise.

As in the past, the awareness campaign would be launched with the cooperation and support of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and all information relating to yatra would be placed on the board’s website shriamarnathjishrine.com

Noting the chairman’s direction for sustained efforts being made to further improve the facilities to be provided to the yatris this year, the board reviewed the action plan drawn up for the conduct of the yatra 2019, particularly the arrangements which are being made for providing medical care, sanitation facilities, installation of the railings at all vulnerable points along each of the two routes, measures being take to preserve the environment of the yatra area by ensuring removal of garbage in a scientific and environment friendly manner.