458 languishing projects approved for funding through JKIDFC: PS Finance

Chairs meeting of High-Powered Committee
Srinagar:
The 3rd meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Languishing Projects was convened here today under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary.
The Committee cleared 458 Languishing Projects involving an amount of Rs 789 Crore for funding through Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) Ltd.
Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Shailendra Kumar; Commissioner/Secretary, PWD, Khurshid Ahmed Shah; Secretary, PHE/I&FC and DMRRR, Farooq Ahmed Shah; Secretary Education, AK Sahu, Special Officer on Monitoring Flagship Programmes in Planning Department, Doifode Sagar Dattatray and other officers of the Finance Department and Chief Engineers of various departments attended the meeting.
Giving details, Principal Secretary Finance said in today’s meeting HPC cleared 196 projects of PHE Department costing Rs 224.26 crore, 169 projects of R&B Department costing Rs 271.30 crore, 76 projects of Irrigation & Flood Control Department costing Rs 188.77 crore, 13 projects of School Education Department costing Rs 6 crore and 4 projects of Industries & Commerce Department costing Rs 98 crore.
Navin said the approved projects would be funded for time-bound completion through Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) Ltd.
Pertinently, in its three meetings convened so far, the High-Powered Committee has cleared 1014 projects in various sectors across the State involving an investment of Rs 2171 crore.
The Principal Secretary Finance said the meetings of the HPC would be held at regular intervals to ensure early processing and approval of all such projects which are languishing for want of funds. He said the 4th meeting of the Committee shall be convened immediately after opening of offices in Jammu.