4541 students enrolled in 17 winter tutorials at Bandipora

Bandipora, January 03:
The Department of Education has established 17 Winter Coaching Centres in District Bandipora to provide free coaching to the students during winter vacations.
Chief Education Officer (CEO) MunshiJaved said 17 coaching centres have been established across the district to provide coaching to the students from primary to middle class.
Giving details, Munshi Javed said 1010 students have been enrolled in three Coaching Centres at High School (HS) Sumlar, HS Bagh and Boys High Secondary School (BHSS) Aragam of Bandipora zone.
In zone Quil, 840 students have been enrolled in three coaching centres at HSS Aloosa, BHSS Kaloosa and HSS Mantrigam, while in Zone Sumbal 1047 students have been enrolled in two centres including HSS Sumbal and HSS Gadakhud. 1110 students have also been enrolled in three coaching centres of Hajin zone at HSS Hajin, HSS Naidkhai and HSS Ajas.
Six Coaching centres have also been established in remote areas of Gurez Valley and 534 students are currently enrolled in these centres at HSS Izmarg, HS Kanzalwan, BHSS Dawar, HSS Badugam, HSS PTL and HSS Baduab.
Meanwhile, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Chief Education Officer Bandipora Rafiq Ahmad Parray visited various coaching centres of the district and inspected the facilities being provided to the students.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officials to ensure proper heating arrangement, besides quality education to the students at every coaching centre. He said the motive behind the move is to boost the confidence of deserving and meritorious students who are otherwise, not in a position to get the supplementary academic support in an open market.
He directed Education Department to get details from the field staff and the locals and set up more coaching centres especially in remote and educationally backward areas of the district.