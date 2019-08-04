45-year old man killed in mysterious blast near Sadna Top

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

A 45-year old man died in a mysterious blast near Sadna Top in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday morning.

Reports reaching GNS said that the man namely Shabir Ahmad Khan (45)of Kona Gabra Karnah suffered critical injuries when some explosives went off near Sadna.

Khan was immediately taken to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival, they said.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said police has taken cognizance of the incident.

"A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations taken up," the officer said. (GNS)

42-year-old man held, brown sugar seized near LoC in Karnah

Srinagar: In its ongoing drive against drug menace, Police during a raid arrested a person alongwith contraband substance in Taad area of Karnah along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

“Police and sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on a specific information raided the house of one person Zafar Ali (42), son of Fatah Ali of Prada near line of control LOC in Karnah and recovered brown sugar,” official sources told GNS.

While carrying out the searches, the team has recovered about 4.272 kilograms of brown sugar from the house, they said.

Station House officer (SHO) Waseem Ahmad also confirmed the incident.

“An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations in the matter have been initiated, he said.