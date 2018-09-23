45-year-old labourer abducted by unidentified gunmen in Sopore outskirts

Noor ul HaqSopore
Suspected militants reportedly abducted a civilian from Harwan area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday night.
Reports said few masked gunmen entered the house of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Rasool Mir in Harwan area of Sopore and kidnapped him in the dead of night. 45 year Mushtaq is said to be a labourer by profession.
SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal while confirming the incident said that few masked gunmen kidnapped one civilian Mushtaq Ahmad from Harwan Sopore on Saturday night.
“A family from Harwan Sopore filed a report with the police regarding the incident on Sunday morning. Following the incident, a manhunt has been launched by the police to nab the culprits involved in the kidnapping of the man,” SSP Sopore said.