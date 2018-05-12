45 Taliban insurgents killed in Afghanistan

AgenciesKabul
At least 45 Taliban insurgents have been killed and over 40 were wounded in a clash with the Afghan security forces in the war-torn country's Farah province, confirmed the Ministry of Defense.
The Taliban militants from the neighboring province had attacked Farah city in a bid to take control of it, reported Afghan's TOLO News.
In addition to this, at least 16 Afghan security forces have also been killed in a clash with Taliban militants, the report said.
This comes in tandem with various ongoing counter-terrorism operations in certain provinces as the militant and terrorist groups are attempting to expand their insurgency activities.