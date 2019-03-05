44 members of banned organisations taken in 'preventive detention' in Pak

March 05, 2019 | RK Web News

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar's brother was among 44 members of the banned outfits were taken in preventive custody by authorities in Pakistanl.

Mufti Abdur Rauf, brother of Azhar and his son Hammad Azhar are 44 people arrested during the crackdown, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi said at a press conference here.

He said a dossier shared by India with Pakistan last week also contained names of Mufti Abdur Rauf and Hammad Azhar.

The crackdown on banned groups came amid tensions with India following a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14 claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

India handed over a dossier to Pakistan to take action against the JeM.

The minister, however, said the action was not taken due to any pressure. He said the action would be taken against all the proscribed organisations under the National Action Plan.

He said the crackdown will continue for two weeks and actions against the detained members will be taken on the basis of evidence.