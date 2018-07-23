About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Amarnath Yatra 2018

4,379 pilgrims pay obeisance at the Holy Cave

Published at July 23, 2018 07:42 PM 0Comment(s)684views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

On the 26th day of the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 4,379 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave. Till date 2,40,536 Yatris had the darshan of the Shivling at the Holy Cave.

