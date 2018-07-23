4,379 pilgrims pay obeisance at the Holy Cave

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
On the 26th day of the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 4,379 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave. Till date 2,40,536 Yatris had the darshan of the Shivling at the Holy Cave.
The Congress today said there was no clause in a 2008 pact between India and France that prevents the government from divulging price details of the Rafale deal. Former defence minister and senior Congress leader A K Antony said the government's claim that a secrecy clause i...More
Inspired by Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s gesture, hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Parliamentary session, Srinagar based radio jockey from Mirchi 98.3 Vijdan drove to 92.7 BIG FM radio station to hug his counterpart RJ Nasir at his office. Being awest...More
Over two dozen of protesters were injured, one of them critically, after locals clashed with the forces during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Lone Mohalla locality at Qaimoh area of Kulgam district on Monday. Locals told Rising Kashmir that as the forces lay siege i...More
Employees of Tourism Department today welcomed Tasaduq Jeelani who took over as Director Tourism Kashmir today. Tasaduq Jeelani also convened a brief introductory meeting with the officers and other employees of the tourism department and urged them to work with zeal and zes...More
A Departmental Promotion Committee met under the chairmanship of IGP Kashmir Zone Swayam Prakash Pani-IPS, for promotion of SG Constable to the rank of Head Constables of Executive wing of J&K Police having lien and seniority with Kashmir Zone. A total number of 232 SG C...More
Sopore Police solved burglary case and recovered stolen mobiles and cash. A written complaint was lodged by Nayeem Ahmad Shah son of Mehraj ud din Shah of Dangiwacha in Police Station Dangiwacha which stated that during the intervening night of 12/13 of June 2018 some unknow...More
The Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA) Monday condemned the action of Jammu and Kashmir Police for manhandling a photojournalist and breaking of his camera while he was performing his professional obligations. KPPA condemned the Police action of roughing up of Ri...More
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Alwar lynching incident. Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal called Rahul "merchant of hate" while accusing him of trying to di...More
A woman was killed and seven others were injured in a road accident in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said. They said a tractor skidded off the road and plunged into a nallain Malangpora in Awantipora, Pulwama, resulting in injuries to eight people. &ldq...More
The Congress today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of misleading Parliament and the country on the Rafale pricing issue, saying there is no clause in the 2008 pact between India and France that prevents the government from divulgi...More
At least 44 people have died across Japan as extreme heat waves continue to grip the east-Asia nation. Out of the 44 that have died since July 9, as many as 11 lives were claimed on Saturday alone, with the mercury remaining around the 38 degree Celsius mark in central Tokyo...More
The district administration Bandipora booked two people under the Public Safety Act on Monday. The duo have been identified asUmer Farooq Kanjwal andDeen Muhammad Malik. Umer son of Farooq Ahmed of Sopore, is a student of BA 3rd year Degree College Bandipora. Malik son of Di...More
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today said hatred had replaced humanity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "brutal" 'New India' and cited a media report which claimed that policemen in Alwar took three hours to take a dying victim of a lynch mob to a hospital as they took a tea-b...More
Rising Kashmir’s lensman Farooq Shah was beaten up by Jammu Kashmir Police near Barzullah Bridge in Srinagar while he was carrying out his professional duties on Monday. Shah informed Rising Kashmir Newsroom that he has sustained injuries in one of fingers and his came...More
A local news gathering agency of Kashmir Valley on Monday staged protest against the authorities for filing an FIR against them 'over publishing a letter of a militant.' The protesters led by Editor-in-chief of Current News Service (CNS), Rasheed Rahi marched towards commerc...More
A fresh batch of over 1,200 pilgrims, including 300 women and 100 sadhus, left the base camp here for the cave-shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir today, officials said. They said a minor landslide, triggered by overnight rains, struck the Jammu-Srinagar national highway nea...More
Security forces on Monday arrested a militant and recovered arms and ammunition in a village in the frontier district of Kupwara, official sources said. They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of J...More
PDP vice-presidentSartaj Madni has submitted his resignation as vice president of the party. Madni said“I have submitted my resignation to party president Mehbooba Mufti in the larger interests of the party and for its strengthening, stability andunity.” (KNS)More
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani not to threaten the United States again, after Rouhani cautioned Trump about pursuing hostile policies against Tehran. “Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequ...More
Nine people, including a young girl, were shot near downtown Toronto, police in Canada's biggest city said on Sunday, and the gunman was dead. The condition of the victims was not known yet, Toronto police said on their Twitter feed. Police, paramedics and firefighters conve...More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Rwanda on Monday as part of his five-day, three-nation tour to African countries. The Prime Minister who is scheduled to visit Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa, will first reach Rwanda, marking the first ever visit by an Indian Prim...More
A 70-year-old yatri from New Delhi died due to cardiac arrest during pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave shrine through traditional Pahalgam track, official sources said. A resident of New Delhi, Ramesh Chand, suffered a massive cardiac arrest at Sheshnag. He was immediatel...More
