April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

433 polling parties dispatched

A total of 433 polling parties, comprising of 1732 polling personnel and 62 Micro-Observers, along with poll material, EVMs and VVPAT machines were dispatched today for different polling stations of four Assembly constituencies of Noorabad, Kulgam Homshalibug and Devsar of the district Kulgam.
District Election Officer (DEO), Kulgam Dr Shameem Ahmad Wani said that a total of 1732 polling personnels have been dispatched for all polling stations of all four Assembly constituencies of district today for smooth conduct of elections.
He impressed upon the Assistant Returning Officers, Zonal and Sector Magistrates to ensure that poll parties reach their destinations well in time.
Kulgam district is scheduled for Lok Sabha elections 2019 on 29 April (Monday) and has a total number of 344244 electorates including 7778 migrant voters.

