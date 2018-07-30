About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

430 kanals of state land retrieved in Rajouri

Published at July 30, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu:

Continuing its drive against encroachments, the district administration Rajouri retrieved 430 kanals of State land here at village Badhoon, an official said on Sunday.
He said that the anti-encroachment drive was carried out by a team of Revenue officials headed by Tehsildar Rajouri Mehmood Ayaz with active assistance of police.
The operation was monitored by Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad, the official said.
Pertinently, the DC Rajouri has set fortnightly targets for removing encroachments on 3800 Kanal of State and Khacharai land in 13 tehsils of the district, he added.
He said that earlier this week, the district administration had retrieved 1020 Kanal farm field of Animal Husbandry Department at LamDarhal of Nowshera Tehsil.

 

