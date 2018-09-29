About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

43-year-old wooden bridge at Jogi Lanker in shambles, 150 households affected

Published at September 29, 2018 12:34 AM 0Comment(s)165views

Will repair or reconstruct it immediately: CE R&B


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 28:

 At least 150 households of Jogi Lanker, Rainawari in Downtown are suffering as the wooden bridge connecting them with the rest of the city is in shambles and craving for the attention of the concerned authorities.
According to locals the bridge constructed in 1975 has never seen any repair work by the authorities.
“The bridge has not been repaired even once due to which its condition has completely deteriorated. One cannot even walk over it, so it useless now,” said Imad Wani, a local resident.
Wani stated the bridge connects 150 households to the rest of the city but its deteriorated condition has isolated the residents by restricting their movement. “We request the Governor’s administration look into the matter and direct the concerned department to repair the bridge at the earliest,” the locals demanded.
Chief Engineer R&B Department, Sami Arif Yeswi said, “It is a small bridge so we are unaware of it. We will look into the matter and try to repair it. If required, we will reconstruct the bridge.”

 

