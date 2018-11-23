4,23,592 electors to vote for Sarpanch halqas, 2,70,668 for panch wards

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 23:
The polling for Phase-III of panchayat polls would be held under tight security arrangements on Saturday at 2773 polling stations including 918 in Kashmir division and 1855 in Jammu division.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra, 727 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive in Phase-III, including 493 in Kashmir division and 234 in Jammu division.
He said 5239 candidates are in the fray in Phase-III for 358 Sarpanch and 1652 Panch seats, while 96 Sarpanchs and 1437 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this Phase.
He said in the areas going to polls in Phase-III, electorate of 423592 will be voting for Sarpanch constituencies while 270668 will be voting for Panch constituencies.
“Photo Voter Slips have been distributed among the voters to inform them of their polling station,” he said.
Kabra said in the Phase-I of panchayat polls held on November 17, , 74.1% polling was recorded across J&K including 64.5% in Kashmir division and 79.4% in Jammu division. In the Phase-II of Panchayat Polls held on 20 November 2018, overall 71.1% polling was witnessed across the State with an overwhelming 80.4% polling in Jammu division and 52.2% in Kashmir division.
CEO said in Phase-II, repoll was held for Ward No: 6 of Panchayat Halqa Feller-A, Block Thakrie, Kishtwar on 21 November and a turnout of 71.8% was recorded. Results have been announced for all these by the respective Returning Officers, he said.
Kabra said the orders have been passed in various complaint cases as well as directions of the Courts and wherever necessary Notifications reappointing the election schedules have been issued. “All such orders/notifications are available at website of CEO J&K,” he said.
Kabra said Basic Minimum Facilities (BMF) have been ensured in all the polling stations across the State for Phase-III. Photo Voter Slips have been distributed among the voters to inform them of their polling stations.
He said senior government officers have been appointed as General Observers to oversee the smooth, fair and orderly conduct of Panchayat Elections, 2018. Also, Expenditure Observers are keeping a watch on the expenditure by the candidates. In addition, for the poll day, Micro Observers have been placed in polling stations, particularly those considered hypersensitive. Besides, the Zonal and Sector Magistrates too have been deployed.
CEO said Control Rooms have been established in all the districts across the State to respond promptly to any complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct as also to disseminate information to the public. Security arrangements have been made including deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
He said the Government has declared holiday on the day of poll in the panchayat areas going to polls so as to enable the voters to cast their vote. He said special casual leave shall also be granted to the employees who have to go to other areas to exercise their right to franchise. As per standing guidelines, the Central Government offices shall not be closed but the employees who are electors of the poll going wards and desire to exercise their franchise shall be offered reasonable facility to do so.
The CEO appealed the voters to come forward and exercise their right to franchise in order to choose their local self-government to address their local needs.