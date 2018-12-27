42 women trained for entrepreneurship at CWE-Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 26:
A batch of 42 aspiring women entrepreneurs passed out from the Centre for Women Entrepreneurship, Kashmir (CWE-K), a program vertical of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) after completing the three-week Entrepreneurship Development Program.
The women aspirants were trained for entrepreneurship development at Centre for Women Entrepreneurship (CWE) Kashmir here at Press Enclave for agri-allied, manufacturing and services sectors under Seed capital Fund Scheme and Youth Startup Loan Scheme being implemented by the Institute for entrepreneurship development in the State. The EDP commenced on November 20, 2018.
The women aspirants hailing from Srinagar, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla & Anantnag districts of Kashmir praised the training curriculum for the program and said it (the program) has not only boosted their morale to start their own business ventures but has also helped a lot in their individual personality development which will eventually help them in many other aspects of day to day life.
The aspirants have chosen activities like boutique, saloon, unisex gym, manufacturing of woolen garments, travel agency, departmental store, manufacturing of bio-pesticides and vermicompost, manufacturing of paper bags and greeting cards, customized printing, fine art gallery, manufacturing of bakery and confectionery, online food delivery, dairy farming and trading cum wholesale as their lines of activity.
EDP (training) is part of the Institute’s ongoing process to reach every nook and corner of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and equip the unemployed youth with life sustainable business skills. The EDP is generally aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth.
As part of EDP the participants hailing from different districts of Kashmir division were deputed for field visits, business incubations, and market survey as well.