August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Javid Sofi

42-hour Shopian gunfight ends

2 militants, army man among 4 killed 

 The 42-hour long gunfight at Pandoshan village of South Kashmir's Shopian district ended on Saturday afternoon after body of one more militant was retrieved from the encounter site.
A police official said they retrieved body of another militant from the site today.
The deceased militant was identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat of Wachi, Shopian.
The body was handed over to heirs for burial after all lego medical formalities were completed.
Manzoor was affiliated with HizbulMujahideen and had joined militant ranks on March 24 this year.
Police said he was an IED expert.
The police official said body of a non state subject was also found near the encounter site. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Moazim son of Mohammad Akhtar R/o Saupaul district of Bihar.
On Friday evening body of Jaish-e-Mohammad militant (JeM) militant, Zeenat-ul-Islam Naikoo was retrieved from gunfight site and handed over to heirs for burial.
He was buried in his native village at Memander today.
Large number of people participated in his funeral prayers amidst chanting pro freedom and anti Indian slogans.
Police said Zeenat was involved in various attacks on forces establishments.
An army man sepoyRambir of 8 JAT was killed in initial exchange of gunfire on Friday while another army man Sepoy Deepak sustained shoulder injury in the gunfight.
Local residents said 10 structures including 3 residential houses, 2 shops, 4 cowsheds and an apple store were damaged in the fire-fight.
A cordon and search operation was launched in Pandoshan village on Thursday evening and a gunfight erupted on Friday. The operation was called off after retrieving body of another militant today.

 

 

