42 employees suspended in Shopian

Shopian October 18:

To ensure punctuality of employees in the government offices, the District Administration Shopian today ordered suspension of 4 officials of CPO Shopian, 2 officials of CEO, 2 officials of DPO, 4 officials of CPO, 8 Officials of D.C Office and 19 officials of Food and Civil Supplies, District Statistical & Evaluation Office and Deputy Chief Medical Office Shopian.
On the directions of District Development Commissioner Shopian Dr Owais Ahmed, a team of officers headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian made surprise inspection of various government offices, during his visit he found 42 officials unauthorized absent from the duty. Taking a serious note of the absence DDC Shopian ordered suspension with immediate effect.
He reiterated that drive against absenteeism in the offices will continue with more vigor in future as well.

 

