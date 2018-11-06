41 stranded passengers rescued in Shopian

Shopian, November 05:
District Administration Shopian evacuated as many as 41 civilians from Mughal road who were stranded due to inclement weather and snowfall. Besides over they were provided food and shelter in Shopian by the district administration.
In the aftermath of snowfall the district administration has deployed rescue teams in all the affected areas of the district including Mughal road headed by Assistant Commissioner Revenue.
All the stranded passengers from Mughal road including truck drivers and individuals were taken to the town hall municipal committees Shopian where they accommodated by the district administration and provided all required assistance.