407 die in militancy violence in Kashmir in 11 months

Among dead include 227 militants, 94 civilians, 86 force personnel
Among dead include 227 militants, 94 civilians, 86 force personnel
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Nov 30:
With the killing of 48 persons in militancy-related incidents in November, at least 407 persons including militants, civilians and force personnel have been killed in militancy-related violence in strife torn Kashmir this year so far.
Of the 407 casualties recorded till November-end in different militancy-related incidents in Kashmir, 227 were militants, 94 civilians, 50 policemen and paramilitary personnel and 36 Army men.
The deceased militants mainly belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen—the largest militant group operating in Valley—and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). The Jaish-e-Mohammad, Al Badar, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen and Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind also suffered damage.
The militants—both local and Pakistani—were killed in gunfights with forces both in the hinterland and along the Line of Control in Kashmir.
According to statistics, more militants were killed this year as compared to last year when 209 militants were killed.
Four south Kashmir districts comprising Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag, which have emerged as hotbed of militancy, witnessed 110 militant killings out of total 227 militant casualties.
The north Kashmir districts of Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla recorded around 88 militant killings while the remaining militants were killed in central Kashmir’s Budgam and Srinagar districts.
Of 227 militants killed this year, 36 died in encounters in November followed by 33 in September , 28 in October, 24 each in August and June, 19 in April, 18 in May, 17 in March, 11 in July, 10 in January and seven in February.
Civilian causalities
Of the 94 civilian causalities this year, highest 17 were witnessed in April followed by 14 each in October and May, eight each in November and July, seven each in January and June, five each in September, February and March and six in August.
Most of the civilians were killed in forces’ firing during on protestors during clashes near the encounter sites.
Police said some of the civilians were killed in cross firing incidents at gunfight sites while others were killed by militants after being abducted.
Month-wise causalities
Of 48 causalities recorded in Kashmir in November, 36 were militants, 8 civilians, three Army men and a paramilitary CRPF man.
The militant groups lost many top commanders including LeT commander Naveed Jhatt, who was killed along with his aide in a gunfight at Kuthpora village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
The month also witnessed a series of kidnapping of alleged informers in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Among those abducted by militants, three were killed for allegedly tipping off forces about militants and their confessional videos were circulated on social media by militants.
October was bloodiest month this year with 52 causalities. Of 52 dead, 28 were militants, 14 civilians including seven killed in a blast at a gunfight site at Laroo in Kulgam. Three policemen, a paramilitary SSB man and an ASI of CISF and five Army men were also killed in the month.
September and August were also violent with 45 causalities in each month followed by 42 killings in June, 41 in April, 36 in May, 29 in March, 27 in July, 23 in February and 21 in January.
Of 45 causalities reported in September, 33 were militants, five civilians, four policemen and three army men while of 45 killings in August, 24 were militants, eight policemen, seven army men and six civilians.
In July, eight civilians, 11 militants, three policemen, four paramilitary CRPF personnel, and an army man were killed.
In June, 24 militants, six civilians, eight policemen and three army men were killed, as per the data.
In May, 18 militants, 14 civilians, three cops and an army man were killed in different militancy-related incidents in Kashmir.
In April, 17 civilians, 19 militants, four army troopers, a policeman and a political worker were killed in the month.
In March, 17 militants, five civilians, four cops including three Special Police Officers and three army men were killed.
In February, seven militants, five civilians, five cops and six army men were killed.
In January, 10 militants, seven civilian and four cops were killed, while army suffered zero damage from militants in the month.
javid@risingkashmir.com