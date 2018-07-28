40000 contractors await release of bills worth Rs 300 Cr

JKCCCC threatens agitation
Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Criticizing callous approach of the state authorities, the Jammu and Kashmir Central Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCCC) said government has withhold release of contractors’ bill worth Rs 300 crore for past five months leaving them high and dry.
General Secretary JKCCCC Farooq Ahmad Dar said that the financial years closes in March and only 20 percent of the bills have been released so far.
“A commitment was made by the then Finance Minister Altaf Bukhari that the government would release 40 percent payments by the end of financial year,” said Dar.
He added that the promises made by the former government regarding release of payments of the bills in time proved false.
Farooq Dar said that they have done works on various projects under Roads and Buildings Department (R&B), Srinagar Municipal Committee (SMC), Irrigation and Flood Control (IFC), Department of Tourism and many other government departments.
“Contractors are suffering because no money is left for the projects and no development can be expected,” said Dar.
He added that only in the Kashmir province 40000 contractors are currently present and almost all their bills are pending.
“If authorities fail to release payments of contractors before August 5 this year we will be forced to lock down their offices,” said Dar.
He further added that many of the contractors had taken from financial institutions with hefty interest rates.
The delay in the release of the payments by the government will only accentuate their sufferings and loan burdens, he said.
Contractors have warned the government to release the pending bills immediately or they said would start agitation.
