40000 civilians handicapped by State forces in last 2 years, allege JKHA

Disability Commissioner negates figures, says its mere exaggeration
Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association (JKHA) has alleged that over 40000 civilians were left handicapped due to continuous armed and street conflict from last two years across the State.
President of the association, Abdul Rashid Bhat and disability activist, Javid Ahmad Tak said, “More than 40,000 persons in the State are living as handicapped after sustaining minor and major injuries from last two years and all of them got handicapped due to the ongoing conflict in the state.”
They were speaking here in Press Enclave Srinagar during a protest demonstration held under the banner of JKHA, demanding implementation of ‘Disability act 2016 passed in Parliament of India’.
Bhat said, “According to 2011 census lakhs of handicapped persons have increased in the state and most of them are jobless despite having a three percent of the reserved category.”
“Earlier there were only three categories including, blind, deaf and dumb and Locomotor and after the bill was passed for the rights of disabled persons, 21 categories more were included in the association,” Bhat lamented.
Bhat further added that apart from Jammu and Kashmir, the bill for the rights of persons with disabilities was passed in all states of India except Jammu and Kashmir.”
The protesting handicapped persons also said that “Despite concentrating on the issues faced by the handicapped persons the government has stopped the National Trust which was functioning in the state. They demanded to re-open the Trust in the state.
While shouting pro-justice slogans, Tak said, “Government must start a special recruitment in private and government sector for the disabled persons who are suffering from a long time.”
He further added, “Disability act 2016 was passed in the Parliament of India and on February 14, 2017, Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting in civil secretariat Jammu in which we were assured that in 2018 legislative assembly session they will pass the bill.”
“Again in September 2017, Governor of Jammu and Kashmir chaired a meeting in Raj Bhavan with the minister of social welfare department and chief secretary to Government in which they decided to check the census of persons with disabilities to provide them job especially for eligible educated persons,” Tak said.
Commissioner for persons with disabilities, Iqbal Lone said, “That much of figure of handicapped persons from last two years is impossible and is not factually correct as well.”
