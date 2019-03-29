About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

400 orchardists get awareness of new horticulture technologies

One day exposure visit cum awareness program on Thursday was organized by the Horticulture Department, Kashmir for the orchardists of south Kashmir.
The programme was attended by 400 numbers of orchardists from Districts Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama.
Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, KAS, Director Horticulture, Kashmir was chief guest on the occasion. The camp was also attended by Joint Director Horticulture Kashmir besides, Chief Horticulture officer, Shopian, Farm Manager ACHD, Rajbagh and a galaxy of experts of the Department.
The growers were briefed about the new technologies in horticulture sector, besides providing technical knowhow about pruning/hoeing/spray schedules and grafting techniques.
On the occasion, various printed material like spray schedule and fertilizer application schedule have also been distributed among farmers. Director Horticulture, Kashmir advised the farmers to switch over from traditional farming to high tech farming like establishment of high density orchards, establishment of more CA stores and promotion of cold chain system of transportation, so that orchardists get better returns for their produce.
A visit to the High Density orchard located at Bamdoora, Lisser and High Ground in District Anantnag was also organized, wherein Ir. G. (Gerrit) Van Dieren, International Officer from Netherlands, Dr. Hamidullah Yatoo, Expert from SKUAST-Kashmir and Dr. A.A Sofi, Former Director, Central Institute of Temperate of Horticulture (CITH), Rangreth and now Chief Scientist of M/S H.N AgriServe Pvt. Ltd. also shade their expertise and also expressed their view for the overall development of Horticulture sector in Kashmir.
Director Horticulture also impressed upon the farmers to work jointly with the Department for enhancing the productivity and development of Horticulture sector with an aim to have maximum yield. This kind of on farm school has been organized for the first time and shall continue to be organized in future as well. (KNS)

 

Latest News

Election Observers appointed for Bandipora

Election Observers appointed for Bandipora

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News
50 European Parliamentarians write to PM Modi, demand repeal of AFSPA, ...

50 European Parliamentarians write to PM Modi, demand repeal of AFSPA, ...

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Jaipur man arrested for FB post seeking

Jaipur man arrested for FB post seeking 'contract' to kill Modi

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Body of unidentified woman fished out of Jhelum in Sumbal Bandipora

Body of unidentified woman fished out of Jhelum in Sumbal Bandipora

Mar 28 | Agencies
450 kg poppy seized from truck in Ramban, driver arrested

450 kg poppy seized from truck in Ramban, driver arrested

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Langate gunfight

Militant killed in Langate gunfight

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Mysterious blast damages house, vehicle in Aluchi Bagh Srinagar

Mysterious blast damages house, vehicle in Aluchi Bagh Srinagar

Mar 28 | Agencies
Newborn found dead in SDH Tral

Newborn found dead in SDH Tral

Mar 28 | Agencies
India still has long way to go on ensuring space security: US experts

India still has long way to go on ensuring space security: US experts

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
CMO, BMO Bandipora suspended for violating MCC

CMO, BMO Bandipora suspended for violating MCC

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News

'Artificial intelligence may predict premature death risk'

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Hope nations take

Hope nations take 'real action' to maintain peace in space: China's PL ...

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Handwara gunfight

Militant killed in Handwara gunfight

Mar 28 | Agencies
Teacher found dead along river bank in Poonch

Teacher found dead along river bank in Poonch

Mar 28 | Agencies
US moves draft resolution in UN to blacklist Masood Azhar

US moves draft resolution in UN to blacklist Masood Azhar

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militants slain in Shopian gunfight belong to Pulwama

Militants slain in Shopian gunfight belong to Pulwama

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Pulwama attack: Pak says no camps exist on 22 locations

Pulwama attack: Pak says no camps exist on 22 locations

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Clashes erupt in Shopian town amid shutdown

Clashes erupt in Shopian town amid shutdown

Mar 28 | Javid Sofi
No

No 'sufficient evidence' linking Pak elements with Pulwama attack: Pak ...

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Two Baramulla missing students traced in Delhi

Two Baramulla missing students traced in Delhi

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in north Kashmir

Gunfight rages in north Kashmir's Langate

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

400 orchardists get awareness of new horticulture technologies

              

One day exposure visit cum awareness program on Thursday was organized by the Horticulture Department, Kashmir for the orchardists of south Kashmir.
The programme was attended by 400 numbers of orchardists from Districts Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama.
Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, KAS, Director Horticulture, Kashmir was chief guest on the occasion. The camp was also attended by Joint Director Horticulture Kashmir besides, Chief Horticulture officer, Shopian, Farm Manager ACHD, Rajbagh and a galaxy of experts of the Department.
The growers were briefed about the new technologies in horticulture sector, besides providing technical knowhow about pruning/hoeing/spray schedules and grafting techniques.
On the occasion, various printed material like spray schedule and fertilizer application schedule have also been distributed among farmers. Director Horticulture, Kashmir advised the farmers to switch over from traditional farming to high tech farming like establishment of high density orchards, establishment of more CA stores and promotion of cold chain system of transportation, so that orchardists get better returns for their produce.
A visit to the High Density orchard located at Bamdoora, Lisser and High Ground in District Anantnag was also organized, wherein Ir. G. (Gerrit) Van Dieren, International Officer from Netherlands, Dr. Hamidullah Yatoo, Expert from SKUAST-Kashmir and Dr. A.A Sofi, Former Director, Central Institute of Temperate of Horticulture (CITH), Rangreth and now Chief Scientist of M/S H.N AgriServe Pvt. Ltd. also shade their expertise and also expressed their view for the overall development of Horticulture sector in Kashmir.
Director Horticulture also impressed upon the farmers to work jointly with the Department for enhancing the productivity and development of Horticulture sector with an aim to have maximum yield. This kind of on farm school has been organized for the first time and shall continue to be organized in future as well. (KNS)

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;