400 orchardists get awareness of new horticulture technologies

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

One day exposure visit cum awareness program on Thursday was organized by the Horticulture Department, Kashmir for the orchardists of south Kashmir.

The programme was attended by 400 numbers of orchardists from Districts Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, KAS, Director Horticulture, Kashmir was chief guest on the occasion. The camp was also attended by Joint Director Horticulture Kashmir besides, Chief Horticulture officer, Shopian, Farm Manager ACHD, Rajbagh and a galaxy of experts of the Department.

The growers were briefed about the new technologies in horticulture sector, besides providing technical knowhow about pruning/hoeing/spray schedules and grafting techniques.

On the occasion, various printed material like spray schedule and fertilizer application schedule have also been distributed among farmers. Director Horticulture, Kashmir advised the farmers to switch over from traditional farming to high tech farming like establishment of high density orchards, establishment of more CA stores and promotion of cold chain system of transportation, so that orchardists get better returns for their produce.

A visit to the High Density orchard located at Bamdoora, Lisser and High Ground in District Anantnag was also organized, wherein Ir. G. (Gerrit) Van Dieren, International Officer from Netherlands, Dr. Hamidullah Yatoo, Expert from SKUAST-Kashmir and Dr. A.A Sofi, Former Director, Central Institute of Temperate of Horticulture (CITH), Rangreth and now Chief Scientist of M/S H.N AgriServe Pvt. Ltd. also shade their expertise and also expressed their view for the overall development of Horticulture sector in Kashmir.

Director Horticulture also impressed upon the farmers to work jointly with the Department for enhancing the productivity and development of Horticulture sector with an aim to have maximum yield. This kind of on farm school has been organized for the first time and shall continue to be organized in future as well. (KNS)