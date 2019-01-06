400 kilometers of roads cleared of snow in Sumbal, Bandipora: DC

Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia announced to NoK of deceased person
Bandipora, January 5:
District Development Commissioner, Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary personally monitored the snow clearance operations since Friday Evening in the district and visited various areas of the district to take stock of snow clearance, restoration of electricity and availability of essential commodities across the district.
About 80 percent of the roads were cleared in Sumbal and Bandipora till 6 pm in the district while electricity was also restored to the majority of the district till late evening. He said about 400 kilometers of roads were cleared in Sumbal and Bandipora in a single day till 6 pm.
Dr Choudhary said all the 42 Feeders and 12 receiving stations of Sumbal and Bandipora were charged till 6 pm and the electricity was restored to these areas.
He said 29 Water Supply Schemes were affected due to snow out of which 27 were restored during the day while work is going on to restore other schemes and will be completed till late night.
Dr Choudhary said there is sufficient amount of stock of ration and LPG cylinders available in the district. He said there are 34048 Quintals of rice including 10565 quintals dumped for snow bound areas sufficient for distribution till May 2019.
He said there are about 1100 LPG cylinders available while 3600 cylinders were distributed and there is continuous supply of LPG in the district.
Since Friday evening the Deputy Commissioner was camped at Mini-Secretariat Control Room in Bandipora and personally monitoring the snow clearance operations.
On Friday evening the Deputy Commissioner sent his own official vehicle to rescue a patient and was shifted to Srinagar for treatment. The patient is admitted in SKIMS Bemina and said to be in stable condition.
He said all the men and machinery have been put on high alert in the district and the snow clearance operations were started during the Friday night only to ensure all major and link roads are cleared on war footing basis to make them through for the general public across the district.
He lauded the efforts of the field staff in clearing the roads quickly beside restoring water supply and electricity. She said that the restoration of electricity supply to the district hospital, sub-district hospitals, PHCs and other health institutions was made on priority.
Dr Choudhary said in Snowbound Gurez area Sub-Divisional Magistrate is monitoring the snow clearance operations and major roads in Dawar and adjoining areas were cleared on priority so that people don’t suffer.
Later the Deputy Commissioner visited the town to inspect the snow clearance operations in the town and also visited District Hospital to inspect Healthcare facilities being provided to the patients.
At the hospital, DC interacted with the patients and the doctors and urged them to ensure better healthcare facilities to the patients and better heating arrangements in wards.
Dr Choudhary visited the house of deceased Mumtaz Ahmad in Plan Bandipora who slipped to death while clearing snow from the rooftop of his house. He expressed condolences with the bereaved family and also handed over the ex-gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh to the Next of Kin of the deceased family besides directing the officials to ensure ration and other arrangements for the family.
During his visit to the town, Dr Choudhary sanctioned Rs 4 lakh for construction of drain at Ward No 05 Hospital road and also directed to install 100 street lights in the town.
Dr Choudhary said the administration has set up a control room in the Mini Secretariat Bandipora and urged the people to contact on phone numbers 01957-225322, 01957-225276, 7006526985, 9797151356.