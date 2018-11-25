400 Kashmiris killed by forces this year: JRL

Appeal people to stage candlelight march today
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 24:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and incarcerated Muhammad Yasin Malik Saturday strongly condemned the killing of civilians by forces and said that 400 Kashmiris have been killed by troops this year alone.
In a statement, the leaders said the gruesome killing of civilians Ishfaq Ahmad, a carpenter by profession who was shot dead on mere suspicion of passing by a bunker, and young Muskan Jan, who was pumped with bullets in her abdomen during a protest, has shocked the people.
“Government of India (GoI) has no compunction in allowing such inhumanity to continue by giving unbridled powers to its forces to kill innocent people are day in and out,” they said.
They said with these two killing, this year alone over 400 Kashmiris have been killed by troops. “It clearly indicates that New Delhi believes in policy of military might to suppress Kashmiris and their aspirations.”
They urged the world community to break its silence and press GoI to stop these unabated killings and put halt to its military approach.
The leaders appealed people to hold a candlelight vigil and torch processions on November 25 (Sunday) after Magrib prayers against the ongoing killing spree in Valley.
“The policy of targeting leadership by the state continues. The killing of TeH leaders Mir Hafizullah is a serious assault,” they said adding such tactics won’t have any bearing either on peoples movement or leadership’s resolve in supporting it.
They said the incarcerated leaders and activists including Ghulam Mohammd Khan Sopori, Mushtaq ul Islam, Feroz Ahmad Khan, Basharat Ahmad Mir, Mushtaqul Islam, Feroz Ahmed Khan,Basharat Ahmed Mir, Lateef ul Islam, Imtiyaz Ahmed Mir, Farooq Ahmed Bhat, ashir Ahmed Quresehi, Bashir Ahmed Dar, Muhamamd Shafi Dar, Khursheed Ahmed Parray, Firdious Ahmed Parray, Shakeel Ahmed Thokar and dozens of many others have been shifted to Haryana prison in blatant violation of Supreme Court ruling.
They also demanded release of two women arrested in Kishtwar by police regarding killing of two BJP leaders.
“We will never favour murder of a person just for his political or ideological belief but the way Muslims of Kishtwar are being harassed is no way to catch culprits,” they added.