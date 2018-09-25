About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

400 additional paramilitary companies reaching Kashmir for election security

Published at September 25, 2018 01:22 PM 0Comment(s)510views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Tuesday said that 400 additional companies of paramilitaries are reaching Srinagar for the security of the proposed municipal elections and monthly salaries of SPOs are likely to be enhanced in a day or two.

Addressing a press conference at Banquet Hall Srinagar Chief Secretary said "400 additional companies of paramilitaries are reaching Kashmir for election-related security arrangements."

Claiming that increasing tendencies of resignations among SPOs in Police department is restricted to some areas in Kashmir valley the Chief Secretary said “Very soon the monthly salaries of SPOs are likely to be enhanced and in a day or two you will see a quantum jump in the salaries of SPOs.”

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top