June 04, 2019 | RK Online Desk

40-year old woman ends life by jumping into river in Poonch

 
A 40-year old woman committed suicide by jumping into a river from a bridge in Poonch district on Tuesday.
 
Reports said that a woman identified as Surinder Kour Singh of Ward Number 17 Mohalla Azad Poonch jumped into the river from Sher-e-Kashmir Bridge in Poonch today morning.
 
Soon after the incident, local volunteers and police launched the rescue operation, they said.
 
They said that the body of the woman was later retrieved by the police and taken to district hospital Poonch for medico-legal formalities including the postmortem. 
 
A police officer said that the investigations under 174 CrPc were initiated in this regard. (GNS)
