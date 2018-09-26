40 nominations filed in Baramulla

Noor ul HaqBaramulla Sep 25
At least 40 candidates on Tuesday filed their nomination papers in Baramulla for the first phase of municipal polls to be held on 8th October in Jammu & Kashmir.
Reports said that for 21 wards of Baramulla Municipal council, 40 candidates from various parties filed their nominations papers, as the last date for filing nominations was on 25th September. Baramulla town will go for the polls on 8th October with 33,727 voters.
An official wishing anonymity said the total nominations filed in Baramulla have been recorded as 40 of which Congress has filed 21, BJP 13 and 6 independent candidates have also filed their nominations. He said that among 40 candidates there are 12 women candidates. Official sources, however, refused to divulge any information. An official at Deputy Commissioner’s Office Baramulla refused to talk on the matter. “We have been directed not to share any details with media regarding the municipal elections,” he said.