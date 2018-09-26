About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Panchayat & ULB Polls

40 nominations filed in Baramulla

Published at September 26, 2018 12:16 AM 0Comment(s)276views


Noor ul Haq

Baramulla Sep 25

At least 40 candidates on Tuesday filed their nomination papers in Baramulla for the first phase of municipal polls to be held on 8th October in Jammu & Kashmir.
Reports said that for 21 wards of Baramulla Municipal council, 40 candidates from various parties filed their nominations papers, as the last date for filing nominations was on 25th September. Baramulla town will go for the polls on 8th October with 33,727 voters.
An official wishing anonymity said the total nominations filed in Baramulla have been recorded as 40 of which Congress has filed 21, BJP 13 and 6 independent candidates have also filed their nominations. He said that among 40 candidates there are 12 women candidates. Official sources, however, refused to divulge any information. An official at Deputy Commissioner’s Office Baramulla refused to talk on the matter. “We have been directed not to share any details with media regarding the municipal elections,” he said.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top