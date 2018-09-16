40 minutes of rain exposes city's drainage system

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
After 40 minutes of rain on Sarurday many parts in summer capital remained waterlogged for hours, yet again exposing the faulty drainage system of the city.
Roads including city hub Lal Chowk, Regal Chowk,Jahangir Chowk, Shaheed Gung, MA road and Samandar Bagh witnessed water logging.
Witness told Rising Kashmir that few minutes of rain has caused flood like situation in city.
Sheikh Ashraf, a shopkeeper at Lalchowk said that Srinagar Municipal Corporation has failed to address the long pending demand of the traders.
"We fear if there will be more rains, water may enter our shops," Ashraf said.
Bikers and pedestrians were seen struggling to cross the roads due to water logging.
At Shaheed Gung people were seen struggling to reach mosque for evening prayers as road was completely waterlogged.
The shopkeepers appealed to SMC commissioner and Governor Satya Pal Malik to look into the matter.
Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Peer Hafizullah Shah told Rising Kashmir that they have already sent teams for dewatering.