40 electric buses to soon ply in JK

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
Forty eco-friendly, battery-powered buses will soon be rolled out in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said here today.
The buses with a seating capacity of 35 to 40 passengers will soon be introduced in the state, said Asgar Samoon, the principal secretary of Transport Department.
"The passengers can avail them without overloading and these buses will also help us to keep the environment clean," he said during a meeting here.
The meeting was called to review the functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) and to discuss and deliberate upon its revival plan.
The principal secretary said the projects of electric buses will cost Rs 40 crore and the initiative will be given its final shape very soon.
In the meeting, he also discussed about the software development of Online Passenger Reservation System (OPRS), installation of GPS in the fleet of JKSRTC, introduction of centralised payroll system, digitalised fuel management system and installation of CCTV cameras in JKSRTC vehicles.
