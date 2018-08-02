40 electric buses to ply in JK soon

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 1:
The eco-friendly, battery-powered buses would soon be rolled out in the State by State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC).
This was revealed in a meeting, chaired by Principal Secretary Transport Department Asgar Samoon, called to review the functioning of JKSRTC and to discuss and deliberate upon its revival plan.
The Principal Secretary said 40 electric buses would soon be introduced in the State with a seating capacity of 35 to 40 passengers.
“The passengers can avail them without overloading and these buses will also help us to keep the environment clean,” he said.
The meeting was apprised that the projects of electric buses will cost Rs. 40 crore and the initiative will be given its final shape very soon.
The meeting also discussed the Software Development of Online Passenger Reservation System (OPRS), installation of GPS in the fleet of JKSRTC, introduction of Centralized Payroll System, digitalized Fuel Management System, and installation of CCTV cameras in JKSRTC vehicles.
The Principal Secretary enquired about various activities carried by the Corporation regarding the transport issues including buses plying on roads, off-road and condemned vehicles and various infrastructural works.
The meeting was informed that presently 497 buses and 315 trucks operate at various roads in the State.
The representatives of JKSRTC briefed the Principal Secretary on the revenue generation through operational and non-operational activities expenditure, present financial position and the proposed plan to revive the Corporation.
. Samoon stressed on conducting an audit for assessing the actual financial position of the Corporation besides effective human resource management for positive output. He also directed officials to expedite the recovery process of operational amount pending with various departments.