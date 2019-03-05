40 electric buses soon to hit JK roads

March 05, 2019 | Agencies

Giving a major boost to the government’s vision to electrification in transport sector, as many as 40 electric buses would soon hit the roads of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation is soon going to introduce 40 electric buses in both Jammu and Srinagar regions likely from the month of May,” official sources here said.

They said that air and noise pollution free, electric buses will run on separate routes in both Jammu and Srinagar regions and added, “these lower floor buses will be added to the State Road Transport Corporation next month but will be made functional in May.”