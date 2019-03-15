About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 15, 2019 | AFP/Press Trust of India

40 dead, 20 injured in Christchurch mosque attacks: New Zealand PM

Forty people were killed and 20 more were seriously injured in armed assaults on two Christchurch mosques Friday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack," she said. "From what we know, it does appear to have been well planned."

"Two explosive devices attached to suspect vehicles have now been found and they have been disarmed," she added.

