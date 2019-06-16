4 youth trying to cross LoC handed over to families

June 16, 2019 | Noor ulHaq

The army Saturday claimed that four youth who were apprehended while trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have been handed over to their families.

Addressing a press conference here, Commander 79 Mount Brigade, GirishKalia, said that the four youth aged between 18 and 21 years were “influenced by false narrative and the rhetoric created by anti-national elements and lured with money and war like stores.”

He said they were handed over to their respective families today.

Kalia said that it has been the constant endeavor of government forces that “misguided youth” are brought “into the mainstream and prevented from joining militancy.”

"In one such endeavor four newly recruited youth were reunited with their families. They were recruited in the last few days and were prepared for militant activities. After learning about the recruitment of boys, different forces launched a concerted effort to apprehend them," the army official said.

Kalia said that at least two people including a 55-year old man were to help the boys cross the LoC.

"On receipt of an intelligence input about their presence in a village close to LoC and the plans of their handlers to send them towards the fence, we launched multiple parties and blocked the escape routes. All teams were instructed to exercise absolute restrain so as to apprehend them without any harm," the army official added.

He said that before these boys could reach the LoC fence one of the army teams intercepted them and later apprehended them.

“These boys have admitted that they were misguided and promised money if they joined militant 'tanzeems' and were misguided for ulterior motives,” he said.

He also advised the youth to shun the path of violence and work for peace and development in Kashmir. “I would like to caution the youth of Kashmir that they must understand the nefarious designs of such people who can sell anyone for a few thousand rupees,” he said.

On Friday, a joint team of 161 Territorial Army (TA), Baramulla police and 53 bn of CRPF had apprehended a group of four youth who were trying to exfiltrate the LoC through upper reaches of Limber area in Boniyar.

The four youth were identified as Adil Ahmad Dar (22) son of Ghulam Hassan Dar of HarduHangirYariporaKulgam, TahirShameem Lone (19) son of Shameem Ahmad Lone of KaprenShopian, Sameer Bhat (18) son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Seer Dari Sopore and Naveed Parra (19) son of GhulamNabi Parra of Tapper Pattan.

Jammu and Kashmir police said that Sameer of Seer Sopore was missing from 10th June 2019 and a missing report was lodged in Police station Tarzoo.

On Thursday family of Naveed had appealed their missing son to return back. According to a family member, he had left his home on 9 June and was missing since then. The family had filed a missing report at police station Pattan on 11 June.