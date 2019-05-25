4 years on, Govt fails to develop ‘Citizens Park’ at Tattoo Ground

May 25, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Army yet to receive NOC from Defence Ministry: MD JKTDC

Four years on the government has failed to develop the much-hyped ‘Citizens Park’ at Tattoo ground in Batamaloo, making the project as damp squib.

The foundation stone for the park was laid by former chief minister, late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed in November 2015.

Locals at Batamaloo questioned the progress of the project which was scheduled to be completed in the year 2018. They said more than four years have passed but there is no progress in the work.

Manzoor Ahmad, a local termed the project as failure of the government. He said despite assurances from the government, things have remained unchanged on the ground.

“They have failed to vacate the ground, otherwise it would be the best location,” he said.

The project is being executed by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) and from past 3-4 months the work on the project has been stopped by the authorities.

A senior official at JKTDC wishing anonymity told The Rising Kashmir that the work on the project has been stopped as Army has not received the Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Defence Ministry.

“A budget of almost five crore rupees was allocated for the Citizen Park project but only boundary wall of the park has been constructed till now,” the official said.

He said the government claimed that they have transferred around 17 acres of land to the state, but they have failed to resolve the issue with the Army.

“Previous coalition government had formed an Apex Committee which was only holding meetings and grabbing money of common people. The committee has failed to formulate any final mega proposal for the government,” the official said.

He said if they get the nod from the Army, the work on the project will be completed in 2-3 months.

Earlier the state government asked the Army to vacate 1000 kanals of land and Army had agreed to vacate 131 kanals only. The park was proposed for both general public and army men.

Another local Muhammad Iqbal at Qamarwari said it was a good initiative taken by the state government but unfortunately the work over the project is going on at a very slow pace.

Managing Director JKTDC, Muhammad Asif Khan said the work on the project is pending as Army has denied permission for the construction.

“Army stationed at Tattoo Ground has asked us that they are yet to get NOC from the High Command and they have already taken up the matter with the Defence Ministry,” Khan said.

He said the work can be initiated only after they get the NOC. They have taken up the matter with the government,” Khan said adding even the budget was stopped by the former Tourism Minister, Tasaduq Mufti.

The mega project has missed many deadlines for various reasons.

Earlier under Prime Ministers Development Fund (PMDP), Rs 5.35 crore were released for the construction of this park and out of that around Rs 2.5 crore have been spent, the officials said