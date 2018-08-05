About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

4 teenagers drown in Kishtwar

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Aug 04:

Four teenagers Saturday drowned while taking bath in a pond in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, an official said.
The boys, in the age group of 14-16 years, had gone for swimming in the pond at Sohal village in the Paddar area but got drowned, District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana said.
Quoting preliminary information, he said one of the boys drowned and three others jumped to rescue him. However, all the four lost their lives, he added.
Their bodies were later fished out by the locals along with police, Rana said.
He said the identity of the deceased was being ascertained. PTI

 

