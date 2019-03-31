About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 31, 2019 | Rising Kahsmir News

4 teachers suspended in B’pora for violating MCC

The District Election Officer DEO) Bandipora Saturday suspended four teachers for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.
Two Teachers from Gurez Azharudin Lone of Middle School Grathnalla and Muhammad Yousuf Khan of Khan Mohallah Tulail; and Showkat Hussain Sheikh of GMS Pehlipora Malangam, of Quil Bandipora were suspended for campaigning in favor of their former trade union leader.
Officials said the teachers had forwarded several messages on unregistered whatsapp groups.
The DEO Bandipora also suspended ReT teacher Ghulam Qadir, who is posted in primary school Kudara, Bandipora, for violating the model code of conduct.
A lumberdar Muhmmad Mukhtar Akhoon from Markoot Gurez was also suspended after Naib Thesildar reported MCC violation on part of Lambadar.
He, according to sources, had attended a political gathering organised by Peoples Conference at Gurez.
The suspended teachers, according to officials, had forwarded messages in several WhatsApp groups endorsing political views of PDP candidate from Baramulla Abdul Qayoom Wani.
Wani is former President of J&K Teachers Forum and Employees Joint Action Committee.
Earlier, two officers including Chief Medical Officer Bandipora and Block Medical Officer Bandipora were suspended by DEO after receiving complaint against them for violating Model Code of Code and misconduct under service rules.
Meanwhile, Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) Bandipora has issued a fresh circular asking government employees to adhere to guidelines issued by the government from time to time with regard to the usage of social media.
“The government employees shall not use their personal social media accounts for any political activity nor endorsing the posts or tweets or blogs or whatsapp messages of any political party or political figure,” reads the circular.
“Any violation of the MCC and non-compliance of government orders shall be viewed seriously and strict action shall be initiated as warranted under rules,” it adds.

 

