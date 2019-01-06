4 suspects in ATM theft case nabbed by police from Samba

AgenciesJammu
Police on Sunday claimed to have cracked the ATM theft case in Kanhachak area here on city outskirts by arresting four suspects in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Police sources said that during wee hours on Sunday, a car (JK18B-0823) in which four suspicious persons involved in theft case, was captured travelling when they reached at Londi Morh in Kathua but they crossed over the barricade and ran towards Mansar road in Samba district.
"Later, the car was traced near village Chilla Danga in Samba with four suspicious persons," police said adding that all accused persons were taken under police custody.
"They were handed over alongwith their car to Jammu Police for further course of action," they added.
The arrested persons were identified as Mehraj Din Pala of Shopian, Mohammad Yusuf Khan of District Nuh, Haryana, Driver Junaid Bashir of Shopian and Umar Akbar of Shopian, Kashmir.