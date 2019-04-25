4 shops gutted in fire at Sopore’s Iqbal market

April 25, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Four shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out at Iqbal market in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said that the fire broke out in a three-storey shopping complex at Iqbal market in Sopore town during midnight on Wednesday gutting four shops completely.

Following the fire incident, teams of Fire and Emergency service were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Mohammad Ashraf Station Officer Fire and Emergency Service department Sopore said that the fire incident occurred in the area during night hours and fire services department received the call at around 6 in the morning.

“We received a call in the morning but the fire had consumed everything inside the shops. Four garment and hosiery shops belonging to Wajahat Hussain Tantray son of Sanuallah Tantray and Abdul Razaq Sheikh son of Abdul Ahad Sheikh were gutted in the fire incident. The fire was brought under control with the efforts of fire tenders and rest of property was saved,” Mohammad Ashraf said.

He said that shops in the Iqbal Market are away from residential areas and nobody lives around so the fire incident was not reported in time.

An official said that initial investigations suggest short circuit as the cause of fire.

No loss of life was reported in the mishap.



