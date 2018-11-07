4 receive pellet injuries in Kulgam

Kulgam, Nov 06: Four persons were injured in CRPF’s pellet firing in Goefbal, Qaimoh area of Kulgam district on Tuesday.
As per local sources, some youth pelted stones on CRPF vehicles, which were stuck in a traffic jam at Goefbal near Sheikh Ul Alam's shrine here, where hundreds had gathered for an annual Urs celebrations.
As youth pelted stones on the CRPF vehicles, the forces personnel alighted from the vehicles and fired from pellets guns, causing injuries to four people.
The injured were referred to a local hospital.
As per a health official, two injured were treated locally while another was treated at District Hospital Anantnag.
He said the fourth injured was taken to a Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.