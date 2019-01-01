4 policemen sacked; SSP Security attached

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Dec 31:
Police on Monday dismissed four Personal Security Officers (PSOs) of Congress leader and former MLC, Muzaffar Parray for dereliction of duties over looting of their weapons by unknown men at Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar on Sunday.
The DGP Dilbagh Singh has also attached SSP Security Maqsood-ul-Zaman.
“Four policemen, who were deployed as PSOs with MLC Mohammad Muzzafar Parray, have been dismissed from service for dereliction of duties and unauthorised absence,” a police spokesman said.
On Sunday, four AK 47 rifles were looted by unknown men from the official residence of Congress leader at J-37 government quarters at Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar.
One of the PSO had reported to the Police that three men arrived at the quarter and overpowered him before fleeing with the weapons. The congress leader was in Jammu when the incident happened.
Police sources said of the four policemen guarding Parray’s residence, three PSOs were on unauthorised leave while the fourth PSO was overpowered by three unknown men, who looted the weapons from the guard room.
The lone police guard at the Congress leader’s residence, who was overpowered by gunmen, told police officials that he was overpowered by three men, who were armed with a pistol and knife and tied him with muffler and ran away with the assault rifles.
A reliable source told Rising Kashmir that there was a “gross negligence” on part of the PSOs in the incident.
He said the investigators are suspecting role of a policeman identified as Showkat, who was Parray’s former PSO, behind the weapon loot.
Showkat, according to source, is posted with the Armed Wing of Police and was not reachable for investigators.
Showkat, according to a source, had visited the place of incident 20 minutes before unknown men looted weapons.
“Technical analysis suggests that Showkat is the main suspect in the case. He is still on run,” said a police source.
As per the preliminary details, a source said the attackers apparently knew the exact location of the trunk in which the four rifles were stored.
The weapon looting incident was second of its kind at the government quarters at Jawahar Nagar.
On September 28, Special Police Officer Adil Bashir Sheikh of Zainpora, Shopian fled away with seven weapons of his colleagues from the official residence of former PDP MLA Wachi, Aijaz Ahmad Mir.
Sheikh, who was part of Mir’s security, later joined militant ranks in south Kashmir.
However, about the Sunday’s incident it is not yet clear whether the weapons were taken away by militants or any other group.
Deputy Inspector General of Police central Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi told Rising Kashmir that the investigation was going on.
“We are working on investigation. We are working on some line, so it is premature to say anything,” he said when asked whether militants or any other group was behind the incident.
He, however, said there was “high probability” of involvement of militants in the incident while the “insider role” was also being looked into.
“We are looking into the internal conveyance also,” Birdi said.
Meanwhile, DGP Dilbag Singh today attached SSP Security Kashmir, Maqsood-ul-Zaman with security headquarters with immediate effect.
Sajad Hussain, SSP commandant JKAP-3rd Bn has been asked to look after the work of SSP security Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.