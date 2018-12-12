4 policemen killed in militant attack in Shopian

Four rifles snatched, Jaish claims attack
Guv grieved over killing of cops
Four rifles snatched, Jaish claims attack
Javid SofiShopian, Dec 11:
Four policemen were killed in a militant attack on a police post at Zainapora village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.
Militants also decamped with four rifles of the policemen.
A police official said a group of militants attacked a police post guarding members of minority community at Zainapora village in Shopian.
He said three policemen were killed on spot and another injured in the militant attack.
The slain policemen were identified as Anees Ahmad of Kulgam, Mehraj-u-din of Hajin, Bandipora and Hameed-u-llah of Anantnag.
Another policeman identified Abdul Majeed of Ganderbal was critically injured in the attack. He was evacuated to army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to injuries later.
The police official said militants decamped with four rifles of the policemen.
Another police official said militants entered into the guard room, where four cops were present at the time of attack.
He said militants fired indiscriminately on the policemen from close range. “There was no retaliation by policemen”.
“After the attack, militants ransacked the guard room and fled away with four service rifles,” the official said.
He said preliminary reports suggests security lapse on part of the policemen.
Immediately after the militant attack, police, CRPF and army men laid siege around the area and conducted searches to nab the attackers. However, no arrests were reported during the combing operation.
Meanwhile, a wreath laying ceremony for the slain cops was held at District Police Lines Shopian.
The civil and police officers including ADGP (Security/Law & Order/HG) Munir Ahmed Khan, IGP Kashmir S P Pani, DIG south Kashmir Amit Kumar, SP Shopian, DC Shopian, and others laid floral wreaths and paid tributes to the slain cops.
The militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility of the attack.
A JeM spokesperson Muhammad Hassan in a statement to a local news gathering agency GNS claimed that many force personnel were killed and injured in the attack.
He said militants also snatched four rifles from the policemen.
Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the killing of four police personnel in the militant attack in Shopian district.
In a message, Malik prayed for the departed souls and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families.